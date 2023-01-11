After Bengal, Vande Bharat Train Attacked In Andhra’s Visakhapatnam Ahead Of Inauguration

In another attack on the Vande Bharat train, stones were pelted on the superfast train in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The attack came days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was all set to flag off the train on January 19. The incident reportedly occurred during the maintenance process of the train.

It has been reported that the glass pane of a coach of Vande Bharat express was damaged near Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

Anup Kumar Satpathy, the Divisional Railway Manager, told ANI that some suspects have been identified through CCTV footages and the Railway Protection Force is after them. He also assured of strict action once the culprits are nabbed.

Meanwhile, it is also important to note that PM Modi’s one-day tour of Hyderabad on January 19, in which he was scheduled to flag off the Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam, was reportedly postponed earlier in the day until further notice.

Informing about the same, state BJP unit president Bandi Sanjay said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana scheduled for January 19 has been postponed. A new schedule for this tour will be announced soon.”

Vande Bharat attacked in West Bengal

The Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal was attacked again on January 9. Notably, this was the fourth attack on the train since it was launched by PM Modi on December 30. The train’s window glasses were reportedly broken during the attack. Notably, the train was earlier attacked on January 2 and 3 in two separate incidents in the state.

The train was attacked when it was on its way from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri. Stones were hurled at the train when it was about to leave Hooghly and enter the Burdwan district.

Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also defended the attack on the Vande Bharat express train in West Bengal and stated that the attacks are happening as people are unhappy with the train and that the new train is nothing but an old train refurbished with a new engine.