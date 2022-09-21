After Birmingham, Nottingham, London Next? Hindu Community In UK Issues 'riot Alert'

Amid heightened communal tensions in the United Kingdom, with temples being targeted in Leicester and Birmingham, the Indian community claimed that more Hindu religious establishments are on the radar. A group that goes by the name-- World Hindu Council-- issued a 'riot alert' sharing screenshots of the places on the list, which included Nottingham, Coventry, and London.

The screenshot, which seemed to have been widely circulated, had the whole 'UK schedule'. The first on the list was Birmingham. Exactly on the day, i.e., September 20, a mob comprising 200 masked people circled Durga Bhawan Hindu Centre located on Spon Lane in Smethwick town in West Midlands.

Now, next on the list is:-

September 21- Nottingham- Hindu Temple & Cultural Community at 215, Carlton Road; Time- 6-8 pm (local time)

September 22-Conventry-Hindu Temple Society at 380, Stoney Stanton Road; Time- 6-8 pm (local time)

September 23- Ilford-VHP Temple at 43, Cleaveland Road; Time- 6-8 pm (local time)

September 24- London- Maha Lakshmi Vidya Bhavan at One Tree Hill, Honor Oak Park; Time- 7-9 pm (local time)

Pertinently, there is a threat video on social media doing the rounds, in which one of the masked protesters can be heard saying, "This is a message from Birmingham to the BJP and RSS Hindutva supporters. You are not welcome in Birmingham. You are not welcome in Leicester. You are not welcomed anywhere in the UK. None of your speakers, none of your hate speakers, are allowed to organize this b**lsh*t. We are now here outside the Mandir. It is a peaceful protest of more than 200 people. We just want to let you know if you come down, we are all gonna be here for you. Even the speaker cancelled look how many turned up.”

At the beginning of the attack, with the first incident in Leicester, the Indian High Commission in London had strongly condemned the violence perpetrated against the Indian community and the vandalising of a Hindu temple. "We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks. We call on the authorities to provide protection to the affected people," the statement from the Indian High Commission read.