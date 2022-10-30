DJB Officer Takes Bath In Yamuna After BJP's Jibe; Says 'no Danger From Defoamer' | WATCH

Delhi Jal Board Director, Treatment and Quality Control, Sanjay Sharma on Sunday took a bath at the Kalindi Kunj Ghat in Yamuna, days after BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma schooled the DJB official for spraying silicon defoamer in the river.

In the clip, DJB officials can be seen collecting water from Yamuna, and Sharma taking a bath on the banks, to prove that the defoamer sprayed in the river isn't harmful.

Speaking to the media, he said, "I took a bath just to clarify that the water is safe. My skin is well. Some leaders were trying to spread the lies that the board is spraying a harmful chemical in the water. I just took the bath in front of all the media."

Parvesh Verma had earlier challenged Sharma to take bath in Yamuna. The BJP MP, in a video that went viral earlier, is seen purportedly asking the official if the anti-frothing chemical should be poured on him.

DJB official accuses BJP's Parvesh Verma & Tajinder Bagga of 'intimidation'; files police complaint

DJB's Director of Treatment Quality Control Sanjay Sharma on Friday filed a police complaint against Verma and BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga for allegedly "intimidating" him while supervising the use of defoamers on the Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj.

In the complaint, Sharma claimed that Verma used "very foul language and misbehaved with me. He is also spreading the false propaganda that I along with officers of the DJB are poisoning the water of the Yamuna river".

He said that the process of spraying the anti-foaming substance was duly approved by Delhi Jal Board and has been also recommended by the National Mission on Clean Ganga (NMCG) under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

"This act of Mr Verma is an assault on an honest and upright government servant like me and cannot be accepted. It has demoralised and scared me and all my colleagues," Sharma said, requesting the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter.