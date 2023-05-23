After Brahmos, INS Mormugao Successfully Intercepts Supersonic Sea-Skimming Target; Watch

INS Mormugao, the latest indigenous guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy successfully intercepting a sea-skimming supersonic target with MRSAM missile. The maiden endeavour showcased Indian Navy's future-proof combat readiness and commitment towards the Central government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. This has also marked another symbol of the Navy's firepower at sea.

Sea-skimming is a technique which is used by many anti-ship missiles and some fighter or strike aircraft in order to avoid radar and infrared detection. And it is also used to keep the lower probability of being shot down during their approach to the target. Basically, sea-skimming is flying as close as possible to the sea surface.

The success of sea-skimming missiles depends on their precise application, the missile's infrared and radar signature, and the sophistication of the detecting apparatus. Sea-skimming missiles carry a radio-altimeter that constantly measures the missile’s z-position concerning the sea surface and controls this position through a guidance & control loop. The Naval forces must have sophisticated detection, tracking, and interception capabilities in order to successfully counter threats of sea-skimming.

"The Indian Navy tweeted and informed, "Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao successfully carried out engagement of sea-skimming supersonic target. This maiden endeavour showcases Indian Navy's Future Proof Combat Readiness & commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat"

The stealth-guided missile destroyer was commissioned into the Indian Navy on December 2022 in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This comes a week after INS Mormugao aced its maiden missile test and successfully test-fired the Brahmos supersonic missile.

INS Mormugao test-fires Brahmos supersonic missile

On May 14, the Indian Navy released a statement and said, "INS Mormugao, the latest guided-missile Destroyer, successfully hit the 'Bulls Eye' during her maiden Brahmos Supersonic cruise missile firing. The ship and her potent weapon, both indigenous, mark another shining symbol of Aatmanirbharta and Indian Navy's firepower at sea".

About the INS Mormugao

The ship is named after the port city of Goa as it took its first sortie on December 19, 2021, when the state celebrated its 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule. The majestic ship measures 163m in length, 17 m in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes as it is one of the most potent warships to have been constructed in India, as per the Ministry of Defence.

The ship is propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines, in a Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) configuration which is capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots. It has enhanced stealth features resulting in a reduced Radar Cross Section (RCS).

The Ship is packed with sophisticated ‘state of the art’ weapons and sensors such as Surface to Surface Missile and Surface Air Missiles. It is fitted with a modern Surveillance Radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship. The ship’s Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities are provided by the indigenously developed Rocket Launchers, Torpedo Launchers and ASW helicopters. The warship is also provisioned to fight under Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions. A unique feature of this ship is the high level of indigenisation of approximately 75% incorporated in the production, accentuating our national objective of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.