After brief spell of light rains, winter chill set to return in MP, says IMD

Bhopal, Jan 23 (PTI) Winter chill is likely to return to Madhya Pradesh from Monday after a brief spell of rains in several districts and temperatures could fall by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in the next three days, a senior India Meteorological Department official said.

The maximum (day) temperature has started dipping already, and was 21 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees Celsius below normal, in Bhopal, 19.3 degrees Celsius or 8 degrees Celsius below normal in Indore, 22.7 degrees Celsius or 2 degrees Celsius below normal in Jabalpur and 19.8 degrees Celsius in Gwalior, which is 4 degrees Celsius below normal, the official informed.

Senior meteorologist PK Saha of IMD's Bhopal office said the cloud cover shielding MP from cold and light rainfall was expected to start departing from Monday, though rains or thunderstorms are likely to occur in isolated places in Rewa, Sidhi, Satna, Singrauli, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Mandla, Balaghat, Sagar, Seoni, Morena, Datia and Bhind districts.

"Weather is likely to remain dry in the remaining 38 districts. Moderate to dense fog is likely to envelop isolated places in districts of Rewa, Sagar, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Chambal divisions. Shallow to moderate fog may be seen in some areas of districts of Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Shahdol divisions," he said on Sunday.

The senior meteorologist said an east-west trough was running from the above cyclonic circulation over Haryana and neighbourhood to north Chhattisgarh across south Uttar Pradesh.

"The lowest minimum temperature of 8 degree Celsius was recorded in Nowgong area in Chhattarpur district. Some parts of Madhya Pradesh received rainfall in the last 24 hours," he added. PTI LAL BNM BNM BNM

