After Brother's Tweet, Railways' Prompt Action Helps Sister Reach Exam Centre On Time

A girl who was scheduled to appear for the basic teacher certificate (BTC) DLED examination on Wednesday at 12 noon was left disappointed after her train was delayed due to fog. The brother of the girl, however, came to her rescue and tweeted to the Indian Railways. Acting immediately, the North Eastern Railways ensured after the tweet that the girl did not miss her exam.

A resident of Mau, Nazia Tabbasum had her exam scheduled at the centre in Varanasi. She had reservations in Chhapra-Varanasi Intercity Special (05111) which was supposed to reach Mau junction at 6:25 am. But due to fog, on the examination day, the train was running late by more than 2.5 hours. Tabbasum informed her brother that she would miss the examination as the train had not reached Mau even after 8 am. After this, Jamal (Tabbasum's brother) tweeted to the railways and informed regarding the same. The Railway took note of the tweet and ran the 2.5-hour delayed train at full speed to reach Varanasi by 11 am, after which the girl was able to write her exam on time.

Nazia Tabassum said after her brother's tweet, the railway authorities called her and assured she would reach on time.

"My examination was from 12 noon at Vallabh Vidyapeeth Balika Inter College in Varanasi. The train in which I had a reservation was running more than 2.5 hours late. Then, I called my brother and he tweeted to the Railways for help. After my brother's tweet, Railways called me and assured me that I would reach on time," reported ANI.

Finally, she reached the examination centre in Varanasi 45 minutes before the examination was to begin.

Anwar Jamal, Tabassum's brother thanked the Railways on Twitter after they reached the examination centre on time

"I sought help from the Railways through a tweet. After 10 minutes, railway authorities made a call on my sister's phone and assured us that we would reach on time. The train arrived at Mau at 9:18 am and reached Varanasi by 10:57 am", reported ANI.

(With ANI Inputs)