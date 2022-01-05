After Bulli Bai, Govt Blocks Another Derogatory Channel Targeting Hindu Women On Telegram

Days after controversy erupted over the 'Bulli Bai' app, where photos of Muslim women were shared for 'auction' on GitHub, another similar channel targetting Hindu women has appeared on Telegram. The IT Ministry on Tuesday ordered the blocking of a channel on Telegram, that circulated photos of Hindu women among its subscribers, who abused them. The channel was reportedly created in June 2021.

Union Minister for Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnav, took cognisance of the matter after details of the channel were shared by a Twitter user. Replying to the tweet, he informed that the channel has been blocked and the Government of India is coordinating with state police authorities for action.

Channel blocked. Government of India coordinating with police authorities of states for action. https://t.co/kCB6Ys8TI2 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 5, 2022

'Bulli Bai' app row

The action comes just days after outrage regarding shocking 'auction' of Muslim women online via a webpage named 'Bulli Bai' on open-source platform GitHub. Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for auction on the dodgy app with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The application appeared to be a clone of 'Sulli Deals', which triggered a similar row earlier.

Amid outrage over Muslim women being targeted through the dodgy app, the Delhi Police had sought details from the GitHub platform about the developer of the 'Bulli Bai' application and asked Twitter to block and remove related "offensive contents" on its platform.

On Monday, the Mumbai cyber police apprehended a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru and later arrested him in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' case. On Tuesday, a local court remanded Vishal Kumar in police custody until January 10.