After CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's Demise, Army Commanders To Meet In Delhi To Review Security

Nearly two weeks after the tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, all Army commanders are expected to convene a meeting in the national capital from December 23, to review the security situation along the LAC and LoC. In the absence of the senior-most military personnel, commanders of the 1.3 million-strong force of the Indian Army would reach Delhi for a 2-day meeting to discuss the security situation along the China and Pakistan border.

Despite the harsh winters, China continues to maintain a high number of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. The Army commanders are expected to take stock of these developments. Notably, the largest area along the Indo-China border is covered by the Eastern Army Command, along with Central, and Northern Commands of the Army.

"All the Army commanders would be meeting in Delhi on December 23 and 24 and discuss the present security situation along the borders with China and Pakistan," government sources told news agency ANI.

The Army Commanders are also expected to hold discussions on the ongoing reforms in the Army and enhancing jointness with the other two services, sources revealed. The Defence Ministry has already begun the process to appoint the next CDS of India.

IAF chopper crash

CDS General Bipin Rawat was on his way to Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, to address the student officers, along with his wife and the other Army personnel on December 8. The Mi-17 V5 aircraft carrying the personnel crashed in the forest area of the Coonoor taluk, leaving 13 dead. All communications with the chopper were lost just before the tragic crash. Group captain Varun Singh had emerged as the sole survivor of the disastrous incident, however, he succumbed to his injuries days later.

The funeral procession of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat left his official residence for the last rites at the Brar Square crematorium in the Delhi Cantonment on Friday, December 10. He was laid to rest with full military honours.

(With Agency Inputs)