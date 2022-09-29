After Centre's Ban, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala Govts Declare PFI Unlawful Association

A day after the Centre imposed a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its eight associated fronts for five years, the governments of Tamil Nadu Kerala and Maharashtra also declared the radical outfit as an 'unlawful association'. An order was issued by the respective state governments on Thursday, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 42 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

After Central Govt's notification, the Kerala govt issued an order declaring PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association. pic.twitter.com/mEQljXLe0c — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

After Central Govt's notification, the Tamil Nadu govt issued an order declaring PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association. pic.twitter.com/XP4R6bFbbx — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

After Central Govt's notification, the Maharashtra govt issued an order declaring #PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association. — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

Offices of PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts will be sealed in the above-mentioned States, and their bank accounts will be frozen. Notably, there are 140 offices of the radical outfit in Kerala alone, with most offices having no name boards. Of these 17 offices are expected to be shut down today.

Under the state government's order, anyone found associated with the banned organisations can be arrested on terror charges. This also includes circulating social media posts favouring the organisation. The social media pages of the banned outfits have also been deactivated.

PFI announces dissolution after Centre's ban

The Central government on Wednesday banned the Popular Front of India and several of its associates under the stringent anti-terror law, for their alleged links with global terror groups like ISIS. Besides PFI, the organisations which were declared banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

Hours after the Home Minister issued the ban order, the PFI announced its own dissolution on Wednesday. In a statement to the media, the General Secretary of the Kerala unit of the organization, Abdul Sattar, acknowledged the notification issued by the Centre and said it accepted the decision as 'law-abiding citizens' of the country.

PFI-affiliated Campus Front of India however termed the ban undemocratic and anti-constitutional, adding that it will be challenged in court. "CFI will be stopping all activities of the organisation in India with immediate effect... all allegations will be challenged in court," the outfit said in a statement.