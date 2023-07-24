After Chandrayaan-3, ISRO To Lift-off PSLV-C56 With 7 Satellites In Its Next Big Fleet

Days after the launch of its historic Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set for its next big mission. The space agency will again hit the ground in Sriharikota for the launch of its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C56) mission on July 30, 2023. The PSLV-C56 will lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, carrying the DS-SAR satellite and six co-passengers into a Near-equatorial Orbit (NEO).

Announcing the launch, ISRO said, “The launch is scheduled for July 30, 2023 at 06:30 hours at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.”

The space agency has also informed that the New Space India Limited (NSIL) has procured the PSLV-C56 to deploy the DS-SAR satellite from DSTA & ST Engineering, Singapore.

As per the statemnet released by ISRO, the DS-SAR satellite weighs 360 kg and is developed under a partnership between DSTA, representing the Government of Singapore, and ST Engineering. The satellite carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). This advanced technology allows the DS-SAR to provide all-weather day and night coverage, capable of imaging at 1m-resolution at full polarimetry.

The six co-passenger satellites are:

VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite. ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite SCOOB-II, a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban and remote locations Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit ORB-12 STRIDER, satellite is developed under an International collaboration

Notably, it has been reported that the PSLV-C56 is configured in its core-alone mode, similar to the successful PSLV-C55 mission which was launched in April this year. The PSLV-C55 mission was launched with two satellite – TeLEOS-2 and LUMELITE-4 satellites.

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3

The PSLV-C56 is ISRO's second big mission this month. The launch of PSLV-C56 will come just two weeks after ISRO successfully conducted its ambitious Moon Mission, Chandrayaan-3. The mission will take over a month to reach the moon and it will attempt a landing in late August. The launch of Chandrayaan-3 came nearly three years after Chandrayaan-2 crashed on the suirface of moon while it was attempting to make a soft-landing on the lunar surface.