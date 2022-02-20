After Chitra Ramkrishna, CBI Questions Former NSE CEO Ravi Narain In Co-location Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday, February 20, questioned the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Stock Exchange (NSE), Ravi Narain, in connection with the NSE co-location case in Mumbai. Earlier, a lookout notice was issued against Narain by the Central agency to prevent him from leaving the country.

The CBI stepped up its investigation in the co-location scam after it came to light that an unknown person claiming to be ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna's spiritual guru was guiding her to run day-to-day operations of the exchange.

Ramkrishna was CEO and MD of the exchange from April 2013 to December 2016, while Narain was the MD and CEO of the NSE from April 1994 till March 2013. Thereafter he was appointed as vice-chairman in the non-executive category on the NSE's board from April 2013 till June 2017.

CBI questions former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna

On Friday, the CBI quizzed Chitra Ramkrishna in the co-location case. The Central agency had also booked owner and promoter of OPG Securities Sanjay Gupta and others in connection with the alleged abuse of the exchange's co-location facility to make gains by getting early access to the stock market. The CBI is also probing unidentified officials of SEBI and NSE. Mumbai.

"It was alleged that the owner and promoter of said private company abused the server architecture of NSE in conspiracy with unknown officials of NSE. It was also alleged that unknown officials of NSE, Mumbai had provided unfair access to the said company using the co-location facility during the period 2010-2012 that enabled it to login first to the exchange server of Stock Exchange that helped to get the data before any other broker in the market," the CBI alleged in the FIR.

In the high-frequency algorithmic trading in the NSE, an edge of a few seconds to a stockbroker can make a huge difference.