After CM Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Minister Defends Attack On Vande Bharat Express

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee justified the attack on the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat train, state minister Udayan Guha on Friday defended the blitz and stated that the attack occurred due to the overpricing of the train tickets. The minister's statement came after incidences of stones pelting at the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express were reported from the state after its inauguration.

"Firstly, they named a normal train 'Vande Bharat'. The bogies of Railways are painted and refurbished as Vande Bharat Express and this will of course cause anger among the people as heavy prices are being charged for its tickets. The speed of the train is like a local train, and there is dissatisfaction among people regarding the same."

"The train is running just at a speed of 160 km/hr and how can this be justified as other trains are also taking the same time to cover the distance between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri," he added.

#BREAKING | West Bengal Minister justifies attack on Vande Bharat Express



Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/sELNiEXA60 — Republic (@republic) January 6, 2023

'Nothing but old train': CM Mamata Banerjee

In efforts to defend the recent incidents of the Vande Bharat train being attacked by stones on the newly inaugurated Howrah-New Jalpaiguri route, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the new Vande Bharat train is nothing but an old train refurbished with a new engine.

Further referring to the stone-pelting incidents, Banerjee said that the incidents occurred in Bihar and not West Bengal. Further justifying the attack on the train that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, the West Bengal Chief Minister stated that people are upset with the train and therefore they are attacking it.

Fare of India's 7th Vande Bharat Express

The fare of India's seventh Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri is Rs 1,565 for AC Chair Car (CC) while the tickets for the Executive Chair Car are priced at Rs 2,825.

The Vande Bharat Express starts running from Howrah station at 6 am in the morning and reaches New Jalpaiguri at 1.30 pm in afternoon. The superfast train then has a halt of nearly an hour at the New Jalpaiguri station and again starts its journey at 2.30 pm for Howrah. The train reaches the Howrah station by 10 pm on the same day. It takes nearly 8 hours to complete the journey.