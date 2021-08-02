Last Updated:

After CM Zoramthanga's Move, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Drops FIR Against Mizoram Police

Assam CM Himanta Biswa also said that he is sending ministers Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal to Aizwal on Thursday for a meaningful dialogue amid the border row.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Image: PTI


In what can be seen as a positive development amid the Assam-Mizoram border row, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed state police to withdraw FIR against Mizoram Police. This comes in response to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga's directives to withdraw cases against Assam officials.

In a tweet, Sarma said that he has learnt that Mizoram CM has asked officials to withdraw FIR against Assam officials. "I heartily reciprocate this positive gesture and ask Assam Police to withdraw cases against DC Kolasib and SDPO Virengte," he said. Moreover, Assam CM said that he is sending his ministers Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal to Aizwal on Thursday for a meaningful dialogue.

The development comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to both the CMs to diffuse the border tensions. On Sunday, the Mizoram government had removed Assam CM's name from the FIR. In response, Assam dropped FIR against K Vanlalvena, Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram. 

READ | Mizoram CM Zoramthanga reciprocates; withdraws FIR against Assam CM Himanta & his police

Earlier, Mizoram CM had said that both states have decided to solve the dispute "amicably". Taking to the micro-blogging site, Zoramthanga said, "As per telephonic discussion with Union Home Minister and Assam Chief Minister, we agreed to resolve the Mizoram-Assam border issue amicably through meaningful dialogue."

READ | Assam CM revokes FIR against Mizoram MP as 'goodwill gesture'; bats for amicable solution

Zoramthanga also urged Mizo people to abstain from sharing provocative messages on social media.  "In the meantime, in order to prevent any possible escalation of the situation, I request the people of Mizoram to avoid posting sensitive messages and make judicious use of social media platforms," he said. The Assam government had earlier alleged social media propaganda by Mizoram.

READ | 'Border tension with Assam is unfortunate': Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati

Assam Mizoram border dispute

In the July 26 inter-border clashes, six Assam policemen had died. Mizoram had alleged that Assam launched the attack first, following which they countered. 

READ | PM Modi to meet Assam MPs over border clash as CMs rescind FIRs on Himanta, Mizoram MP

Meanwhile, to stop such occurrences in future, the Centre has decided to demarcate boundaries of Northeastern states through satellite imaging. This task has been given to the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC), a joint initiative of the North Eastern Council and the Department of Space.

READ | Assam-Mizoram clash: Northeast MPs write to PM Modi, accuse Congress of 'stoking tempers'

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND