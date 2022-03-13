After Congress, TMC's Mamata Slams BJP-ruled Centre For EPF Rate Cut; 'anti-people'

Giving her first reaction after the Uttar Pradesh election results were declared - which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won with a thumping majority - Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee criticised the BJP for proposing to slash the interest rate on Employees' Provident Fund deposits. Terming it as a 'gift card,' the TMC chief said the step is 'anti-people, anti-worker'. Prior to Banerjee, Congress had also criticised the move proposed by the Government.

Mamata Banerjee said that this is "amidst the pandemic-hit financial stresses of middle and lower-middle-class workers and employees of the country."

The anti-people, anti-worker step exposes the crudely lopsided public policies of the current central establishment which espouses interests of big capital at the expense of farmers, workers, and middle classes. The black initiative must be thwarted by united protests.(3/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 13, 2022

Congress terms proposal as 'attack' on savings of crores of employees

The Congress on Saturday said the reduction in EPFO interest rate was a "return gift" of the BJP to people following its victory in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

"The income of 84% people of the country has decreased. Is it right to attack the savings of crores of employees on the basis of electoral victory?" asked Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Proposal to slash Interest rate on employees' provident fund

On Saturday, March 21, the interest rate on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits was proposed to be cut to a four-decade low of 8.1% for the current 2021-22 fiscal from 8.5% in the previous year. This is also the lowest interest rate in India since 1977-78 on deposits that employees make towards their retirement fund. The interest rate on employees provident fund that year stood at 8%.

BJP's historic win in UP

BJP and its allies registered a landslide victory in the Uttar Pradesh election of 2022. With the BJP alliance bagging 273 seats in the UP Assembly election of 2022, defeating the Samajwadi Party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Congress, Jansatta Dal, and others, Yogi Adityanath will be serving an unprecedented second term as chief minister of the most populous state in India.

CM Yogi Adityanath defeated SP's Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla by a huge margin of 1,03,390 votes from the Gorakhpur Urban seat.

With his victory, Adityanath has also created history in the state of UP. He will be the first UP CM since independence to be re-elected after serving a full 5-year tenure. Apart from that, Chief Minister Yogi on Thursday appeared to have successfully busted what was dubbed as the "Noida Jinx".