After Deep Sidhu, Another Accused In Red Fort Violence Ikbal Singh Arrested In Punjab

After Punjabi actor-singer Deep Sidhu was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday morning at around 10:40 am from Zirakpur area, another accused in the Red Fort violence case Ikbal Singh was arrested by the Northern Range of Special Cell from Punjab's Hoshiayarpur, on Tuesday night. He was one among the four accused wanted in the Lal Quila case of January 26 and an award of Rs 50,000 had been announced on him. Delhi police tweeted and announced about the arrest.

Iqbal Singh, an accused in 26th January Delhi violence case arrested by Special Cell from Hoshiarpur, Punjab last night. He carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/T5ysMI4v77 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2021

Singh resides in Punjab's Ludhiana and was the part of Deep Sidhu's group that created chaos during tractor rally and breached the security at the Red Fort. Their videos went viral on social media where he was caught inciting protesters to go on a rampage. Earlier, Delhi Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Punjabi singer-actor, Deep Sidhu.

Republic scoop about Deep Sidhu's arrest

Republic Media Network has now accessed exclusive inside details leading to his arrest. According to sources, the Punjabi actor's videos were uploaded on his Facebook handle via US mobile number. The US number that was being used for uploading Deep Sidhu's video has been registered under the name of a Punjabi actor, Reena Rai, who happens to be a close friend to the Punjabi actor-singer. While on the run, Deep Sidhu used to send his videos to Reena Rai via Telegram and in an attempt to dodge the Delhi Police who had been conducting extensive raids to arrest him, Deep Sidhu had sent his wife to Bihar. Due to this, the Police has investigated multiple locations in Bihar before, and finally, the trail led to his arrest in Zirakpur on Tuesday morning.

Deep Sidhu in 7-day police custody

Punjabi actor-singer Deep Sidhu, who was arrested by the Delhi Police, has been remanded to 7-day police custody by a Delhi Court on Tuesday. The Delhi Police had originally sought 10-day police custody of Sidhu, who is the prime accused in the seize of the Red Fort which occurred on Republic Day. During the proceedings, Deep Sidhu's counsel had opposed Delhi Police's plea seeking his police custody saying that he was merely "at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Red Fort breach on January 26

In the tractor rally violence incidents that had shocked the National Capital on January 26, over 300 police personnel were injured. According to the latest reports, the Delhi Police has so far arrested 122 people and registered 44 FIRs in connection to the R-Day violence. The most shocking act of the violence was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. While the Indian tricolour remained hoisted atop the national monument, most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of law and order in Delhi.

