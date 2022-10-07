After Delhi, ED Clamps Down On Punjab Liquor Policy, Conducts Raids At Several Locations

As the ED crackdown against the Delhi Liquor Policy continues, the central investigative agency has now knocked on the doors of Punjab and conducted raids and searches at multiple locations in the state on October 7, with regard to the state's Liquor Policy. Apart from conducting searches at Mansa, Faridkot and other locations, the residence and offices of liquor baron and ex-MLA and former Akali leader, Deep Malhotra were also searched. According to sources, the Punjab Liquor Policy is based on the Delhi Liquor Policy.

As part of the ED action, the houses of the commissioner and assistant commissioner of the Excise Department were searched. Ex-MLA Deep Malhotra’s offices and residences were also raided.

ED searches associated with Punjab Liquor policy

According to sources, ED also carried out searches at Deep Malhotra’s residence in Faridkot and his employee’s location in Mansa. The ED officials have asked for specific documents from Deep Malhotra and his employees to understand how they have allegedly benefited from the Punjab Liquor Policy.

The Punjab Liquor policy was refurbished on the lines of the Delhi Liquor Policy, say sources. The Punjab Excise Department officials had several meetings with the Delhi government and the respective files concerned with the department were also shared with them. As per sources, the policy is benefiting the private players or the government but not the liquor buyers.

CBI, ED probe against Delhi Liquor policy

In the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam, the CBI, in a statement, said, "Irregularities were committed including in modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 license without approval etc. It was also alleged that Illegal gains on count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts."

This is following CBI naming Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as accused number 1 in the case.

IMAGE: Republic