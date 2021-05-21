After Delhi, Maharashtra Flags Shortage Of Anti-Black Fungus Drugs; '300 Cases In Pune'

After the reports of shortage of anti-Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) drugs in Delhi emerged, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that Maharashtra too is facing an acute shortage. Highlighting that there are over 300 cases of Black Fungus in just Pune itself, the NCP leader said that around 1800 injections would be required to treat the given number of patients, which at present the state does not have. Moreover, the deputy CM said that state Health Minister Rajesh Tope had sought an increase in the supply of Amphotericin B - the drug which is used to treat Black Fungus - in the meeting of district officials with the Prime Minister earlier.

Significantly, Ajit Pawar has said that the treatment of Black fungus will be included in the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana - the public healthcare scheme run by the Government of Maharashtra. Under the scheme, free access to medical care in government-run 488 hospitals and selected types of diseases, surgeries and therapies is provided to people of the state.

"In a meeting with PM, our Health Minister raised the demand that the injections must be given to states in the required number. We also spoke to its manufacturers & we were informed they've been asked to give it to the Centre that will decide on the allocation to states," ANI quoted the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

"Presently there are over 300 cases of black fungus in Pune, incl many outsiders (residents of other dists) There's shortage of injections for them. If there are 300 patients, around 1800 injections a day are needed and that is not available in required number: Maharashtra Dy CM"

Black Fungus cases on the rise

Black fungus infection cases are on the rise across India with Maharashtra reporting the highest - 2000 cases and 90 deaths, followed by Gujarat with 1163 cases. Madhya Pradesh has reported 281 such cases and 27 deaths, followed by Uttar Pradesh (73 cases, 2 deaths) and Telangana (60 cases). Several states including Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana have notified Black fungus as a disease under the Epidemic Act currently in force in all states, to let patients avail treatment under govt insurance.

The Centre has advised people doctors and healthcare professionals to refrain from excessive use of steroids to treat COVID-19 patients to prevent side effects and complications such as black fungus. The govt has also roped in pharmaceutical manufacturers to ramp up production of Amphotericin B which was being prescribed by most physicians to treat Black fungus. Moreover, on reviewing the demand pattern for Amphotericin, the Centre's Department of Pharma has allocated the drug to states/UT from May 10 to May 31.

Centre assures on supply of Amphotericin B

Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) curing drug Amphotericin B's shortage will be resolved soon, the MoS for Chemicals and Fertilisers has said on Thursday evening, adding, that within 3 days, 5 more Pharma companies have got New Drug Approval for producing it in India, in addition to the existing 6 pharma companies. The existing pharma companies have already started ramping up production, he added, stating that Indian companies have also placed orders for importing 6 lakh vials of Amphotericin B.