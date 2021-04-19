After Delhi, UP Govt Likely To Impose 10-day Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Surge

In the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the state government will likely announce a 10-day curfew. According to the sources, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with his top officials on Monday evening. Considering the alarming situation in the state, the UP government will likely announce a lockdown. The possibility of a lockdown comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a lockdown in the national capital on Monday.

In addition, the possibility of a lockdown will also depend on the Supreme Court's decision to put a hold on the Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Elections. Meanwhile, taking stock of the situation in UP, Union Minister Rajnath Singh has provided assistance by directing the DRDO to supply oxygen to UP. The DRDO will send over 1000 oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Lucknow which is Rajnath Singh's constituency.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath tests positive

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on April 14 had tested positive for COVID-19 and announced that he was self-isolating. Taking to Twitter, he announced his test results and stated that he was attending all government-related tasks virtually. Additionally, he has also asked people who were in contact with him to get tested.

"On getting the initial symptoms, I got tested for COVID-19 and my report has returned positive. I am in self isolation and am fully following the precautions with the consultation of physicians. I am attending to all all tasks virtually .All activities of the state government are being conducted normally. Meanwhile, all those who have come in contact with me must get tested & take precautions", wrote CM Yogi Adityanath on Twitter.

Delhi to enter 6-day lockdown from Monday

Considering a grim situation in the national capital followed by a steep rise in the cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday has announced a full-fledged lockdown from 10 pm on April 19 to April 26, 5 am. Addressing the people, Kejriwal stated that everything will remain shut except essential services during the 6-day lockdown. Kejriwal further added that the Delhi government will improve the medical facilities in the National Capital which have taken a hit due to the rising cases.

India logs 2,73,810 fresh cases

On Monday, India recorded 2,73,810 fresh cases thereby breaching the 1.50 crore mark of the total tally. Active cases in the country stand at 19,29,329 while 1,29,53,821 have recovered. The number of fatalities stands at 1,78,769, as per the Union Health Ministry's data.

