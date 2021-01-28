After Delhi Violence, Singhu Locals Protest Demanding Farmers Leave; Cops Play Peacemaker

Two days after violence broke out in the national capital, local residents around Singhu Border on Thursday demanded that farmers should vacate the protest site. The farmers' agitation at Singhu border has been going on for the last two months against the Centre's three farm laws. Locals shouting slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' were seen with the Tricolor at the site, clearly angry. The police have attempted to defuse the situation.

Singhu residents protest against farmers

Singhu's local residents took to the streets at the protest site and have demanded the farmers to vacate the place. Stating that the farmers' stir has caused inconvenience, locals showed up with Tricolours and requested the farm unions to vacate. In addition, several locals have also remarked that the protest has affected their daily lives.

"Since last two months, this protest has affected us. We are not able to go to work" said one of the residents.

Many of those who came out also criticised the farmer unions for the violence. Terming the violence as a 'direct attack on the Constitution', they urged the farmers to rise above politics.

"What happened on January 26th was a direct attack on the Constitution and Democracy of India. One should speak up against what happened. They should rise above poltics. What happened with Delhi Police is wong" another local said.

Amit Shah Meets Delhi Police Injured In Farmers' Riot

In the aftermath of the violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday met police personnel who were injured in the violence during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26. Shah visited the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital and Sushtura Trauma Centre, Civil Lines in the national capital and was also seen distributing fruits to the injured. Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said, "We are proud of their courage and bravery." The Delhi Police Commissioner also said that bravery awards would be given to the personnel.

Meeting the injured Delhi Police personnel. We are proud of their courage and bravery. https://t.co/7ooTwEf06x — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 28, 2021

Lookout Notice against farmer leaders

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also issued a Lookout Notice (LOC) against some farmer leaders including Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal and Balbir Singh Rajewal with the help of immigration. As a part of the protests, the passports of these leaders will be seized, the Delhi Police said in a statement. According to ANI, the notice to Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait asks him to explain as to why legal action should not be taken against him for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally on January 26. The notice also reads, "You are also directed to provide names of the perpetrators of such violent acts belonging to your organisation. You are directed to submit your response within 3 days."

