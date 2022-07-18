After Dhankhar's Resignation, Manipur Governor Given Additional Charge Of West Bengal

After the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, La Ganesan, Governor of Manipur has been given the additional charge of duties of West Bengal. In a notice issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Dhankhar, who has been named as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate for the Vice Presidential Election and appointed La Ganesan to discharge the functions of the Governor of West Bengal until arrangments are made.

"The President of India has accepted the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Governor of West Bengal. The President of India has been pleased to appoint La Ganesan, Governor of Manipur to discharge the functions of the Governor of West Bengal, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of West Bengal, until regular arrangements are made," said the Rashtrapati Bhavan notification.

Sisir Adhikari in run to be WB Guv?

Earlier, sources had revealed that TMC-turned-BJP leader Sisir Adhikari may helm the post of the Governor of West Bengal. Former Union Minister Sisir Adhikari, who is the father of Nandigram heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, switched allegiance to the saffron party on March 21, 2021, ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. He had followed his son's footsteps and joined the saffron party at Home Minister Amit Shah's rally at Agra.

This comes after Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Governor of West Bengal, was announced as the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate for the post of Vice President on Saturday. His name was finalized by the BJP parliamentary panel whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh among others. The panel held a meeting at the party HQ on Saturday.

The Opposition formed a consensus on the nomination of former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva after a meeting at Sharad Pawar's residence where all of the major opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC, members of the Left Front, the RJD, the SP, and others were present.

The last date for filing nomination papers for the Vice-Presidential poll is July 19 and the election is scheduled for August 6, 2022.

(With agency inputs; Image: PTI)