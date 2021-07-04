After Dialogue With MoS Reddy, Kashmir Sikh Delegation Submit Memorandum To HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday met a delegation of the All Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee from Kashmir in New Delhi. The meeting came days after reports of forced conversion and marriage of two Sikh girls in Kashmir surfaced. Following the abduction and marriage reports, demand for anti-conversion law rose in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister meets All Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee

Amit Shah took to Twitter to share a picture from the meeting. He wrote, "Met a delegation from All Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee-Kashmir.'' The meeting came as a follow up to the Sikh delegation’s dialogue with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. The delegation had then submitted a demand to put forth a UP-like anti-conversion law in the state. The meeting which took place on June 29, seemed fairly fruitful as MoS Reddy revealed later. He said that the matter will be put for discussion with the Union Home Minister.

Sikh delegation demands an anti-conversion law in J&K

Later, BJP leader RP Singh while speaking to ANI said that the memorandum put forth by the delegation demanded an 'anti-conversion law.’ He said that the forced nikah of the 19-year-old Sikh girl was not a standalone event. He claimed that such religious conversions of Sikh girls have been going on for a ‘long time’.

"We have requested the minister of state for Home Affairs to ask the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor to enact a law against love jihad, like the ones passed by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh government, in Kashmir as well. The Minister should ask the LG to bring an ordinance for the protection of Sikh girls," he said.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) delegation on Sunday had also met with the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over the issue. The delegation sought the safe return of an allegedly abducted Sikh girl to her family. They claimed that the girl was being forcibly converted and married off in Srinagar. DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa during the period also questioned the silence of the state’s regional parties on the issue.

IMAGE: AMIT SHAH'S TWITTER