After Doda, Ramban Witnesses Joshimath-like Situation, 5 Families Evacuated To Safer Area

After Uttarakhand, Joshimath 2.0-like situation was witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir as it keeps spreading across several regions in the valley.

Amid the ongoing evacuation and survey in the Doda district now cracks have started to appear in multiple residences in Ramban's Sujmatna area. Around 5 houses have developed cracks post-landslide and 4 to 5 families have been shifted to nearby safer locations by the district administration. Also, a dozen other structures are in danger as it has started sliding ahead in the hilly hamlet of Sujmatna.

The station house officer (SHO) and tehsildar evacuated the families and shifted them to a school. As per the sources, the sliding was triggered by earth-cutting work for widening the National Highway (NH).

While, a team of scientists from the Geological Survey of India arrived in Nai Basti, Thatri Doda district in order to analyse the Joshimath-like situation there where some houses have developed cracks.

J&K | A team of scientists from the Geological Survey of India visited Nai Basti, Thatri Doda district to analyse the Joshimath-like situation there where some houses have developed cracks. (05.02) pic.twitter.com/AgWNKPyCrL — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

The Doda SDM Athar Amin Zargar said that the situation is being regularly monitored by Deputy Commissioner Doda and his senior officers. "Situation under control. Government has sent a team of Geological Survey of India & they are conducting their studies. They will submit their report to the government. People have vacated the area".

Joshimath-like situation in Doda

A total of 15 houses have been vacated in the Thathri area of the Doda district of Jammu after they developed major cracks. The families living in the houses have been moved to safe places by the district administration. All 15 houses are likely to collapse as land is sinking successively over the days.

Significantly, the cracks first started appearing in December 2022 and have been increasing since then. "Cracks were reported in a house in December in the Doda district. Till yesterday, six buildings developed cracks, but now these cracks have started to increase and the area can be seen sinking as several structures in the area have developed cracks," SDM Doda, Athar Amin Zargar said talking to ANI.

Meanwhile, the locals expressed apprehensions and demanded an appropriate shelter to keep themselves and their children safe.

It is pertinent to mention that the reported incidents in the districts of Jammu are similar to the atrocities faced by the people in Joshimath town of Uttarakhand's Chamoli where severe land subsidence has sunken the holy place in the state. Last month, hundreds of residents were shifted to relief centres in safe places after cracks appeared at several homes in Joshimath, suggesting subsidence.