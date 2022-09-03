After Dumka Immolation Horror, Another Girl Raped And Murdered; BJP Slams Soren Govt

Days after a Class 12 girl was set on fire in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, another minor tribal girl in the district was allegedly raped and murdered. The body of a teenage girl was found hanging from a tree in a field in Dumka. According to reports, her age is said to be 14 to 15 years and is said to be from the tribal community.

Following two back-to-back to incidents of assault on minor girls in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has questioned the women and tribals' safety in Jharkhand. The saffron party has also alleged that the Dalits and tribals in the state are not safe under the government of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP's Jharkhand unit president Deepak Prakash said, "One more incident of terrifying killing and sexual abuse has been reported against the tribal community in Jharkhand and the state government will again try to cover up the issue."

The BJP leader further alleged, "The Hemant Soren-led government in the state is indulged in the politics of appeasement. Since the JMM, Congress and RJD formed the government in the state, the incidents of violence, love jihad and conversation has been on a rise in Jharkhand. In every district, such cases of violence are being reported."

"What has happened to Jharkhand? Why Soren ji is not working towards reducing the cases of violence in the state? Why he is only busy saving his government?" he asked, adding, "Women in the state are scared to leave their house in the evening. JMM, Congress and RJD government is responsible for all this."

Meanwhile, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya also slammed the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government for its failure in protecting the Dalits and tribals of the state.

Girl set on fire in Jharkhand’s Dumka

Earlier on August 23, a girl from Jharkhand’s Dumka district was set on fire by a person after she did not reciprocate his proposal in Jharkhand’s Dumka district. The girl succumbed to her burn injuries while, the accused, identified as Shahrukh was arrested for allegedly pouring petrol on the woman from outside the window of her room and setting her on fire when she was sleeping.

The incident prompted several people to protest on the streets of Dumka demanding justice for the victim.