After Duping More Than 1000 Customers, Goodwin Jewelers' Owners Held In Thane

Two brothers who owned the Goodwin jewellery showroom chain were taken into custody for allegedly duping over a thousand depositors to the tune of over Rs 25 crore after they surrendered in a court in Thane in Maharashtra. Customers were left high and dry after the jewellery chain shut its outlets in several cities in Maharashtra, including neighbouring Mumbai and Pune, besides Thane, around Diwali this year. The firm's owners and whole-time directors, A M Sunilkumar and A M Sudheshkumar, surrendered in the MPID (Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act) court on Friday after which they were taken into custody.