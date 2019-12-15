The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

After Duping More Than 1000 Customers, Goodwin Jewelers' Owners Held In Thane

General News

Two brothers who owned the Goodwin jewelry showroom chain were taken into custody for allegedly duping over a thousand depositors to the tune of over Rs 25 cr

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Two brothers who owned the Goodwin jewellery showroom chain were taken into custody for allegedly duping over a thousand depositors to the tune of over Rs 25 crore after they surrendered in a court in Thane in Maharashtra. Customers were left high and dry after the jewellery chain shut its outlets in several cities in Maharashtra, including neighbouring Mumbai and Pune, besides Thane, around Diwali this year. The firm's owners and whole-time directors, A M Sunilkumar and A M Sudheshkumar, surrendered in the MPID (Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act) court on Friday after which they were taken into custody.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
PRITHVI SHAW ON HIS COMEBACK
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST