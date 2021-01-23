After Eluru, Mystery Illness Surfaces In Andhra's West Godavari District; 22 Fall Sick

Several people have fallen ill in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district with majority showing symptoms similar to the 'mystery illness' that was reported in Eluru a few days ago. Cases surfaced from Pulla and Komirepalli villages. At least 22 people in Komirepalle village reported symptoms like seizures and foaming at the mouth.

Aditya Nath Das, Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh reportedly said that among the 22 people, there are 14 men and 8 women. While 12 of them are above 35 years of age, while 10 of the affected persons are between ages 12 to 35.

A few weeks earlier, at least 29 people were affected with similar symptoms in the nearby Pulla village in Bhimadole Mandal. However, reportedly all the patients recovered and no new cases have come up in the past two days. CS Aditya Nath Singh reportedly said that the Health Department is taking the matter seriously and health teams have been sent for surveillance. Samples have been collected and are taken for analysis.

According to authorities, 14 of the affected people from Komirepalli are admitted in Eluru government hospital, while five persons have been discharged and sent home. In most of the cases, people are losing consciousness for a brief period, and are recovering after being given saline. Ten doctors and 20 ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwives) have been deployed and around seven ambulances and two medical camps have been set up in Komirepalli.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has despatched officials to Eluru to directly monitor the situation. The medical and health department has appealed to the people that there was no need to panic.

Eluru Mystery Illness

An unknown disease began spreading in Eluru in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district affecting 347 people including women and children since on December 6. Reportedly, people from the area suddenly started becoming unconscious after suffering from headaches, vomiting, giddiness and epilepsy-like symptoms.

