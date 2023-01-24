After Facing Backlash, Digvijaya Singh Says 'would Never Doubt Army, Was Questioning Govt'

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in effort to clear his stance on the ongoing controversy on Tuesday, January 24, stated that he has always held Indian Armed Forces in the highest esteem. Singh further said that he is not questioning our armed forces, but is actually raising questions on the central government.

Exampling his sisters, the Congress leader took to Twitter and wrote, "I have held our armed forces in highest esteem. Two of my sisters were married to Naval Officers. There is no question of me questioning the Defence Officials. My questions are to the Modi government."

Digvijaya Singh’s 5 questions

Terming his questions valid, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh posted five questions on Twitter and demanded answers from the Union government. "These are my valid questions to the Modi government. Don't I as a responsible citizen have a Right to know the facts? Who has been punished for this serious lapse? In any other country, the Home Minister would have been made to resign," he tweeted.

The five questions of the Congress leader were:

Who is responsible for the unpardonable Intelligence Failure where our 40 CRPF Personnel were Martyred? From where the Terrorist could source 300 kg of RDX? Why was the request by CRPF to airlift the CRPF personnel denied? Why was Devinder Singh Deputy SP who hails from Pulwama after being captured by J&K Police with Terrorists let off? Pulwama is one of the most Terrorist infested locations, why was the area and vehicles not checked and sanitised?

Digvijaya Singh’s remark on Indian Forces

Stirring a massive controversy, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday, January 23, while addressing a rally in Jammu said, "They talk about the surgical strike saying we killed so many people. But they gave no evidence, no proof. They are ruling by speaking lies."

Questioning the Centre, Singh said, "Pulwama has become a centre of terrorism, every vehicle is checked there. There a vehicle comes from the wrong direction. Why was it not checked? The vehicle was checked and soon it collided with the CRPF van and 40 of our CRPF were martyred. Till date, they have not presented any information in the Parliament and in front of the people."