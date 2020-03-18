MHA Instructs CAPF To Get Into 'battle Mode' After A Soldier Gets Infected With COVID-19

After a 34-year-old soldier tested positive for Coronavirus on Wednesday, Additional Director General (Medical) of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has instructed all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to get into battle mode and plan how to combat the Coronavirus threat through drills and awareness drives.

The MHA has also issued detailed guidelines on the roles and responsibilities of CAPFs at a time when the country is combatting with Coronavirus outbreak.

"Avoid international, domestic, air, bus or train travel for at least one month except when it is essentially required. Long-distance travel is the biggest cause of spread. All non-emergency leave of any kind may be cancelled forthwith. This will cut down travel risks as well. Cancel/ postpone all meetings/ boards for at least a month except for those which essentially required," MHA said.

The CAPF has also been advised to maintain distance from places with heavy footfall. "Avoid all places that concentrate large numbers of people in a small area i.e. schools, gyms, malls, open-air markets. theatres, temples. other places of worship, swimming pools, etc. Avoid gathering at the canteen," the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

In addition, the letter by the Ministry has also asked para-military to avoid all administrative works by medical staff that can be postponed to recruitments, medical exams, etc."Organise web-based meetings if urgent, don't meet in groups of more than ten. Avoid all conferences, sports events. Avoid visits to markets and malls," MHA stated.

The CAPFs has been instructed to explain its personnel and families about the importance of self-quarantine and to nor spread or encourage the forwarding of unverified news. "Do not forward unscientific, unsubstantiated messages on social media Correct such misleading messages with the correct information from credible sources. It helps to check panic and fear," the letter said.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has reached 152. Along with it, three deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi, West Delhi and Mumbai respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The central government as well as the state governments are also monitoring all suspected cases and have issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central Government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster". The State governments have also issued their advisories, ranging from work-from-home recommendations to closures of schools and colleges.

(With inputs from ANI)