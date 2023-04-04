After Fresh Violence In Hooghly, Mamata Banerjee Draws BJP-CPI(M) Parallel

After a fresh incident of stone pelting was reported in the Hooghly district of West Bengal on Monday evening that disrupted the train services at Rishra Railway Staion, Mamata Banerjee targeted the BJP for inciting violence and drew parallels to CPI(M). She went on claim that CPI(M) used to incite violence in the same way as BJP is doing now.

She said, "I have to be alert all the time lest BJP incites riots. They don't understand that the people of Bengal don't like violence. Rioting is not Bengal's culture. We don't riot, general public doesn't incite riots. When BJP can't on its own, it hires people to fan riots." The TMC supremo went on to accuse the BJP for hiring goons to incite riots from outside.

"The youth in whose hands weapons were seen during Ram Navami, CPI(M) used to do the same. Did you forget the atrocities of CPI(M)? Did you forget the incidents in Nandigram, Khejuri, Kolaghat, Tamluk? CPI(M) makes tall claims, today BJP has chosen this path after learning from CPI(M)," she added.

She went on to take a dig at the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over 'If BJP comes to power in Bihar, it would hang rioters upside down' remark and said, "BJP believes that if they comes to power in Bihar, it would hang rioters upside down; why are they not doing that to their goondas in West Bengal?"

Mamata Banerjee's comment over Ram Navami violence comes hours after BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh took a swipe at TMC over the reports of fresh violence in Hooghly. He said, "How will TMC leaders understand Ram Navami! After consuming heaps of forbidden wealth, they have nothing left. Therefore, it is not possible for them to understand the greatness of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram. TMC attempt to destroy the happiness & peace of the Hindu society."

West Bengal Governor rushes to violence-hit areas

After reports of fresh violence, West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday rushed back from Darjeeling to visit violence-affected Rishra and Serampur in Hooghly district. He also addressed the media during his visit stating that the Centre and the state government will work together to root out mobocracy and there will be solid action on the part of law enforcement agencies.

"We will never allow hooligans to take law into their hands. The Centre, state, political parties, media and people will join hands to root out mobocracy. There will be solid action on part of all enforcement agencies. We will never allow miscreants to take the law in hand, police will come down heavily on them. Bengal has been suffering for a long time, we'll put an end to it", Bose said.