After Germany Wades Into Rahul Gandhi Mess, Union Ministers Take On Congress

Several Union ministers slammed the Congress party after the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament following his conviction in a criminal defamation case. After Germany said it expects standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles to apply to proceedings against the Congress leader, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it had become clear that the Congress party was seeking foreign interference in Indian affairs while Kiren Rijiju, the Union Law Minister, said India won't allow any foreign intervention in its affairs.

Kiren Rijiju takes dig at Rahul Gandhi

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and thanked him for inviting foreign powers to meddle in India's internal matters. He reminded the grand old party that India won't tolerate any sort of foreign influence as Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister.

Clear Congress wants foreign intervention: Nirmala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that it has become apparent that the Congress party seeks foreign interference in Indian affairs. "Apparent that Congress wants foreign interference in our affairs. Sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Communist Party of China with opaque contents. During interactions abroad, plead for help to change the government. Thank them when help is forthcoming. Any more proof needed?" Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

New India won't tolerate: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting said: "Disgrace to nation, INC and Rahul Gandhi don't believe to fight India's democratic, political and legal battle within the country, hence, invite foreign powers to interfere in our internal matter. But New India headed by Narendra Modi Ji will not tolerate any foreign intervention."

What did Germany say?

"We have taken note of the verdict of the first instance against the Indian opposition politician Rahul Gandhi as well as the suspension of his parliamentary mandate. To our knowledge, Rahul Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict. The appeal will show whether the verdict stands and whether suspension has a basis. We expect standards of judicial independence and democratic principles to be applied," said a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Digivijay Singh celebrates foreign intervention

Congress leader Digvijay Singh expressed his gratitude to Germany and tweeted: "Thank you German Foreign Affairs Ministry and Richard Walker for taking note of how Democracy is being compromised in India through persecution of Rahul Gandhi."

Germany follows United States in meddling

The German response to Rahul Gandhi's removal from Parliament follows the United States. US Secretary of State deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel had said that the United States was closely watching the case involving the Congress leader.

While addressing a press conference, Vedant Patel said, "Respect for rule of law & judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy. We’re watching Mr Gandhi’s case in the Indian court and we engage with the Indian government on a shared commitment to democratic values including freedom of expression. In our engagements with our Indian partners, we continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles and the protection of human rights including freedom of expression as a key to strengthening both our democracies engaging with the government of India."