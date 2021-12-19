After Golden Temple, Another 'sacrilege' Attempt Thwarted In Punjab's Kapurthala; One Held

Hours after a man was beaten to death over a 'sacrilege' bid at the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar, another alleged attempt to desecrate Shri Guru Granth Sahib was traced in the Nizampur village of Kapurthala district on Sunday.

Gurudwara authorities apprehended a person hailing from Delhi who was allegedly trying to desecrate Nishan Sahib (Religious flag of Sikhs) and Shri Guru Granth Sahib in the Nizampur Gurudwara in the wee hours of Sunday. Locals claimed that the man tried to escape after being spotted by authorities but was caught on the run. Gurdwara authorities decided to hand over the alleged accused to Sikh outfits.

"We have apprehended a person trying to desecrate Nishan Sahib and Shri Guru Granth Sahib in Gurudwara of Nizampur in Kapurthala. We came at around 4 am to Gurudwara and saw this person attempting sacrilege of Nishan Sahib. He tried to flee from the spot but we managed to catch him. He is a resident of Delhi. We have contacted Sikh organizations and will hand over him to them," the Gurdwara officials said in a video message.

In the visuals, the alleged accused was seen being tied up and thrashed by the officials. The police has arrived at the spot and is looking into the matter.

'Sacrilege' attempt thwarted at Golden Temple

Earlier on Saturday evening, a man hailing from Uttar Pradesh was beaten to death after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The incident took place when the man jumped golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, picked a sword, and reached near the place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib.

The man was caught by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee task force members. While being taken to the SGPC office, the angry crowd thrashed him badly that later led to his death, said police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police PS Bhandal said the man, hailing from UP, was around 30-year-old and his antecedents were being verified. All CCTV cameras were being checked to know when he entered the Golden Temple and how many people were with him.

Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has directed state police authorities to thoroughly probe into the entire matter and zero in on the underlying motive and real conspirators behind this dastardly act. The Amritsar police have registered FIR against the unidentified person.

Notably, the incidents come in the backdrop of assembly elections that are due in Punjab next year.