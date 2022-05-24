After Gyanvapi, Activists Demand Restoration Of Temple Inside Karnataka's Bahmani Fort

Days after a controversy over the Shingar Gauri temple and Gyanvapi mosque exploded, pro-Hindu activists have now claimed that a Somlingeshwara temple was found inside the famous Bahmani fort of Karnataka.

The leaders of the Hindu organization have claimed that a temple of Lord Somalingeshwara is situated on the north-east side of the fort, and demanded its restoration.

Located in the Kalburgi district, Bahmani Fort was built by Hasan Gangu Shah, the ruler of the Bahmani Sultanate. According to Hindu activists, Bahmani rulers constructed the fort on Somalingeshwara temple which spanned over 70 acres. A Jamia Mosque was also built inside the fort.

The activists believe that Somalingeshwara Temple was built during the Kalyani Chalukyas of the 12th century, and was later attacked and destroyed by the Bahmani Sultans. Hundreds of Muslim families continue to live there.

"The Someshwar temple, with a century-old history, has been neglected by the Archaeological Department. The government should immediately renovate the temple. If the government does not pay heed to us, we would launch an agitation," the Hindu organization warned.

The latest demand comes at a time when the Varanasi court is yet to decide on the maintainability of the petitions filed over the Gyanvapi mosque.

What is the Gyanvapi mosque row?

A plea filed in the Varanasi sessions court seeks permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, a Varanasi court allowed the video graphics survey of the mosque premises. The survey concluded on May 16, during which, according to claims made by the Hindu side, a Shivling has been discovered in the Wuzukhana (Ablution pond). The court subsequently ordered the sealing of the spot where the Shivling was found.

On May 20, the Supreme Court directed the transfer of the case to the district court of Varanasi.