After Gyanvapi, Hindu Groups Seek Permission To Worship Hanuman Idol Inside Jamia Masjid

Amid the Gyanvapi mosque row, activists in Karnataka have moved an application to the administration, claiming that the Jamia Masjid in Mandya was originally an Anjaneya (Hanuman) temple. Filing a memorandum with the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya, the group has demanded that the admiration allow worship of the Hanuman idol inside the Jamia Masjid.

In their application, the activists have claimed that the masjid was built on top of the Anjaneya Temple, similar to the Gyanvapi contention, and have cited alleged historical evidence. The application has claimed that Tipu Sultan wrote about this in a letter to the king of Persia Khalif. The original Anjaneya temple structure was converted into a mosque, they alleged, and demanded permission to perform puja in the mosque.

Permission for taking bath in the pond situated on the premises of the mosque has also been sought and the activists have requested the archaeological department to consider the documents and further investigate the matter.

Gyanvapi mosque survey completed; Shivling reportedly found

On Monday, May 16, the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises concluded after three days and the team reportedly discovered a 'Shivling' hidden at the bottom of the Wuzu Khana in the mosque. After an application was filed by the Hindu side's advocate Harishankar Jain informing the court of the development, the Court ordered the sealing of the spot.

Speaking to the media on Monday after the alleged big find, petitioner Sohan Lal Arya said that they discovered 'much more' material than their initial expectations. Brimming with joy, Arya said, "Baba Mil Gaye (We got Baba)". When asked about the details, he gave a cryptic response, "Whom Nandi was waiting for".

Apart from the alleged Shivling, sources claim that the survey team discovered soil in the fifth basement of the complex. The team suspects that soil was recently brought inside the complex to obliterate the evidence. Committee members have raised suspicions over the use of white cement to 'destroy' idols on the premises. The matter will now be heard on Tuesday, May 17, when the final survey report is likely to be submitted to the court.

Image: ANI