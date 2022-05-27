After Gyanvapi, Hindu Outfit Claims Ajmer Shrine Of Moinuddin Chisti Was Shiva Temple

Amid the Gyanvapi mosque row, a Hindu outfit has claimed that the mausoleum of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer was once a temple. Claiming that Hindu symbols are present on the walls and windows of the dargah, Maharana Pratap Sena has demanded a survey of the premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

“The dargah of Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz was an ancient Hindu temple earlier. The symbols of Swastika are there on the walls and windows. We demand that ASI conduct a survey of the dargah,” Rajvardhan Singh Parmar of Maharana Pratap Sena told reporters.

However, the body of Khadims (servitors) has said that there was no such symbol and rejected the claim.

Muslim side rejects claims

Referring to the claims as baseless, Moin Chisti, president of Anjuman Saiyad Zadgan, the body of Khadims, said there is no such symbol at the mausoleum. He further informed that millions of people including Hindus, and Muslims, visit the place every year.

"I am saying this with full responsibility that the symbol of Swastika is nowhere in the dargah. The dargah has been there for 850 years. No such question ever arose. There is a certain kind of atmosphere in the country today which was never there,” Chisti said.

He said sentiments of crores of people who offer prayers at the mausoleum of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti are hurt when questions about the religious significance are raised.

Christi further urged the government to respond to such matters.

Mausoleum secretary Wahid Hussain Chisti dubbed the claim an attempt to disturb communal harmony.

(With PTI input)

(Image: PTI)