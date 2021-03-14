After Haryana, Jharkhand Cabinet Gives Nod To 75 Per Cent Quota For Locals In Private Jobs

The Jharkhand cabinet has approved an employment policy that mandates 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 for local residents, said sources. A minister, who was part of the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Hemant Soren informed that now jobs will be reserved for the locals in the industrial units only. The minister said, "As of now it (the policy) will be implemented in the industrial units. In due course, other sectors could also follow."

This decision by Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand cabinet comes days after Haryana implemented its policy reserving 75 per cent jobs in the private sector up to a Rs 50,000 a month salary for local candidates.

Jharkhand gives nod to 75% quota for locals in Pvt jobs

When asked to share the policy's blueprint, the minister refused and said that it will be made public at an opportune time. Apart from this, other people who are familiar with the matter informed that the Jharkhand CM is likely to make a formal announcement over the decision in the coming week during the ongoing budget session of the Jharkhand assembly. It is important to note here that reserving jobs in the private sector for the state's local residents was a poll promise for the state's ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the run-up to the 2019 Assembly polls.

Commenting on JMM's Jharkhand jobs quota, the Opposition BJP said that while they welcome any decision that was for the benefit of the state's youngsters, they are apprehensive over whether the ruling party would be able to effectively implement the decision or not.

Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said, "We have serious doubts that these schemes would help the beneficiaries. It is likely to meet the same fate as the agricultural loan waiver announcement which has hardly benefitted the needy as yet." READ | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren flays union budget

President of the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce & Industries (FJCCI), Praveen Jain Chhabra said in-principle they were not against such a reservation policy but the government should simultaneously help in developing a skilled labour force within the state. “We would like the government to push for setting up skill development centres and help the industry in recruiting workforce locally,” he said.