After Health Ministry, ICMR & AIIMS Question WHO Report Over COVID Deaths In India

After the Health Ministry, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria and DG ICMR Balram Bhargava on Thursday objected to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) report that claims that the number of COVID-19 fatalities globally is three times greater than the official tally. This comes after the WHO's claim that the total number of deaths due to the coronavirus was approximately 14.9 million, with regions such as South-East Asia, Europe, and the Americas recording the highest fatalities.

AIIMS Director & ICMR object WHO report claiming underreported COVID deaths

AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria stated that WHO should have studied the data before as their reports are based on data that might include hearsay (rumours).

"We have data. WHO should have studied that data. They are based on data that includes hearsay", said AIIMS director.

Director-General of ICMR Balram Bhargava stated that when the COVID-19 deaths were occurring globally, India as well as WHO didn't have the correct definition of deaths. Raising a question, he asked if a person dies weeks or months after testing positive for COVID-19, will it fall under COVID death.

He added that after a lot of deliberation and research, it was derived that a cut-off of 30 days was laid for the definition of deaths. He said that once the systematic data is available, there is no need to rely on modelling, extrapolations or taking press reports.

"When we had COVID deaths occurring, we didn't have a definition of deaths, even WHO didn't have one. If one gets positive today & dies after 2 weeks - will it be COVID death, or after 2 months, 6 months - will it be COVID death? So, for that definition, we looked at all the data and we came to the conclusion that 95% of the deaths that occurred after testing positive for COVID-19 were occurring in the first 4 weeks. So, a cut-off of 30 days was laid for the definition of death," DG-ICMR said.

When we had COVID deaths occurring, we didn't have a definition of deaths, even WHO didn't have one. If one gets positive today & die after 2 weeks - will it be COVID death, or after 2 months, 6 months - will it be COVID death?: DG ICMR on WHO's claim on COVID deaths in India pic.twitter.com/KQy4pQXhVw — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

He further added, "The data that we have such large amounts of data. We have data of more than 97-98% of 1.3 billion who have been vaccinated with the first dose & nearly 190 crores vaccine doses have been used. So, all that is systematically collected:

Once we have this systematic data, we do not need to rely on modelling, extrapolations & taking press reports & utilising them for putting into a modelling exercise."

Health Ministry counters WHO's report on COVID-19 Fatalities

Countering WHO's data, the Union Ministry of Health said that it "objects to the use of mathematical models for projecting excess mortality estimates in view of the availability of authentic data".

Excess #COVID Mortality Estimates by @WHO: A rejoinder#India strongly objects to use of mathematical models for projecting excess mortality estimates in view of availability of authentic datahttps://t.co/u51mfvzH6t pic.twitter.com/OHP6e32W6y — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) May 5, 2022

It further stated that despite India's consistent objection to the process, methodology and outcome of this modelling exercise, the WHO "released the excess mortality estimates without adequately addressing India’s concerns".

The international body's newly prepared report constitutes data collected between 1 January 2020, and 31 December 2021, and suggests that India saw 4.7 million excess deaths as opposed to the official record of 5,20,000.

In its release, the Centre underscored that it has informed WHO that such mathematical models should not be used for projecting excess mortality numbers in view of the availability of authentic data published through the Civil Registration System (CRS) by the Registrar General of India (RGI).

Further highlighting flaws of WHO's "unsound" and "scientifically questionable methodology of data collection", the Centre said that the organisation obtained data on 17 Indian states from questionable websites and media reports for their mathematical model.

Image: AP/ANI