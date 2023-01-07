After Hit-&-drag Horror Death, Delhi Police To Send Live Locations During Night Duties

After the Delhi hit-and-run horror, Delhi police on January 7 asked all Station House Officers, Additional and Inspector Bravo (Inspector Investigation) of all the police stations in the national capital to share their live locations while patrolling at night.

According to officials, all the Station House Officers (SHOs), Additional and Inspector Bravo (Inspector Investigation) of all the police stations will conduct patrolling duty in the area and will share their live locations. "From 12 midnight to 4 am, they will have to update their positions with live locations. No Police personnel can leave the Police Station without DCP's permission." the Delhi police said.

Several questions were being raised over the apparent lapses in patrolling and the questionable investigation of Delhi Police in the ghastly incident of 20-year-old Anjali who was dragged for about 13 km under the wheels of a car for almost an hour in the national capital on the night of New Year's. Inside the car was a group of 5 allegedly drunken men who were out on the streets to celebrate.

Two more held

In the latest development in the Kanjhawala tragedy, accused Amit Khanna's brother -- Ankush Khanna who allegedly lied about the vehicle's driver and tampered with evidence, surrendered at the Sultanpuri police station on Friday evening. Notably, this comes a few hours after Delhi cops nabbed the sixth accused -- Ashutosh Bhardwaj from Budh Vihar in north-west Delhi. The accused had borrowed the vehicle from Ashutosh, who initially told the police it was Deepak who took the car.

Notably, the Delhi police officials had earlier arrested five accused namely Deepak Khanna, 26, Amit Khanna, 25, Krishan, 27, Mithun, 26, and Manoj Mittal, 27. On Thursday, senior police officers revealed that two more men were involved in shielding the accused and misleading the investigation.