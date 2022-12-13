After HM Shah's FCRA Dig At Cong, Adhir Ranjan Demands Evaluation Of PMRF Funds

In the wake of the Tawang clash, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, demanded an enquiry into the presence of funds inducted by the Chinese companies in the Prime Minister Relief Fund (PMRF).

His response came to HM Shah’s scathing attack on the Congress wherein he slammed the grand-old-party for intentionally stalling the Parliament on December 13 in the guise of raising the Tawang clash to avoid answering possible questions on the cancellation of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation's Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) license. Shah further accused the Congress of taking Rs 1.35 crore in grants from the Chinese embassy.

Congress seeks probe into PMRF funds

Questioning whether money from Chinese companies had been accepted into the PMRF, Chowdhury said, “There should be an evaluation of the PMRF, it should be seen whether how many Chinese companies have inducted fund into the PMRF."

Referring to the Tawang escalation, he stated, “The Defence Minister is unable to secure himself, if he is unable to do so, he should step down and the Home Minister should be made the Defence Minister.”

I saw the question hour list and after seeing question number 5, I understood the anxiety (of Congress). The question was regarding the cancellation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF): Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/hx2g4CYQzz — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2022

Shah raises FCRA cancellation

Responding to the Congress stalling Parliament proceedings on December 13 over the clash between the PLA and the Indian Army along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang region, Home Minister Shah said, "I saw the Question Hour list and after seeing question number 5, I understood the anxiety (of Congress). The question was regarding the cancellation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation."

He further said that the Congress accepted Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese Embassy, a violation of the FCRA. "If they would have allowed I would have given an answer in Parliament that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received a grant of Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese Embassy during 2005-2007, which was not appropriate as per FCRA. So as per the rules, Home Ministry cancelled its registration," HM Shah added.

