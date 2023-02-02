After Hyderabad Varsity, BBC Docuseries Reaches Osmania University; BRS Members Detained

Amid the ongoing row over the BBC docuseries on PM Modi, the members of Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) students' wing were detained by the police after they attempted to screen the banned docuseries in the university campus. The development came days after the students’ body of the university screened the complete docuseries in Hyderabad University.

After the members of the BRS students wing gathered at Osmania University for a screening of the BBC docuseries in the campus, the Hyderabad police arrived at the spot and stopped the screening.

Hyderabad University student body screens BBC docuseries

Creating a massive controversy, the Students Union of Hyderabad University screened the controversial BBC docuseries on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January despite the central government’s ban.

According to Republic’s sources, the screening of the docuseries was organised by a section of Muslim federation students that works under the banner of 'Fraternity group'. It was reported that more than 50 to 60 students attended the screening. The matter came to light after the ABVP raised an issue regarding the screening.

Jethmalani accuses BBC for receiving Chinese funding

BJP leader and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani alleged that BBC received Chinese funding to attack India and slammed the broadcaster’s for running an ‘anti-India propaganda'. Proving his point, Jethmalani accused the British Broadcaster of receiving funding from 18 Chinese clients, apart from Huawei.

Sharing a report on his Twitter handle, Jethmalani wrote, “BBC apologists in India demand proof that Huawei payments to BBC were linked to the documentary. It's not just Huawei that pays BBC but at least 18 other Chinese clients! Lord Alton MP in a stinging criticism of the BBC says ‘HIS BREAD I EAT,HIS SONG I SING’."