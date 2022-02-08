After Hyundai, Toyota Expresses Regret Over Kashmir Tweet; Maintains 'apolitical' Stance

With several brands under fire for toeing Pakistan's line and marking 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on February 5, auto-major Toyota issued a statement on Tuesday expressing its 'regret' over hurting Indian sentiments. The company came under fire after netizens dug up a post from 2021 in the wake of the flak received by South Korean automobile manufacturing company Hyundai. Toyota Defence Motors in Pakistan had posted a similar communication on its social media handles on February 5, 2021, expressing solidarity for 'Kashmir's freedom'.

Taking to Twitter, the Japanese automaker asserted that it was an 'apolitical entity' and political statements made by associated stakeholders/dealers did not reflect their stance.

"Toyota is a global mobility company that aims to earn the respect and admiration from people in each community in which we operate. We are an apolitical entity and any political statements made by dealers or other associated stakeholders are not authorised by us and do not reflect our corporate stance. We regret any hurt this may have caused," the statement read.

It further added, "We work tirelessly to comply with the laws and regulations of the countries in which we operate. We would like to continue to produce happiness for all, achieving a safer and more environment-friendly society through mobility across the world."

India registers 'strong displeasure' on Hyundai Pakistan's post

As Pakistan marked 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on February 5, South Korean automobile manufacturing company Hyundai in Pakistan shared a post which has since been deleted that read, “Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom,” alongside #KashmirFreedomDay hashtag.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs on February 7 summoned the ambassador of the Republic of Korea over the objectionable tweet. The MEA contacted the Hyundai Headquarters in South Korea and sought an explanation regarding the social media post in support of so-called 'Kashmir's freedom’.

“We expected the Company to take appropriate action to properly address these issues,” said India’s MEA official Spokesperson Shri Arindam Bagchi.

Image: Unsplash/Twitter