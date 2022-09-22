After India Today, Another News Channel Named In ED's TRP Case Probe: Sources

As the TRP scam gets bigger, one more channel's name has emerged in the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet, sources privy to the development told Republic. Multiple media reports have already stated that an investigation into India Today is ongoing. The final TRP report, which is over 100 pages, was submitted in court on Wednesday. The report has stated that "no evidence" has been found against Republic TV or Republic Bharat in the TRP rigging case.

After India Today, according to sources, the proof is being analysed against another news channel. Irregularities by one more news channel will be "investigated" by the federal agency, they added.

ED said that household panels were paid to watch select television channels. As per reports, the ED claimed it has come across leads that certain households were watching India Today and another channel “in lieu of cash from RMs (Regional Managers)”. So far, there has been no public statement or response from India Today and another channel about reports of the ED investigation against them in the TRP case.

Republic Media Network has filed for a certified copy of the chargesheet to put the truth in front of you.

India Today's name in original FIR

Addressing a press briefing on October 8, then Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Republic TV and two other channels of rigging TRPs by paying viewers to keep their channels on for longer periods. But the FIR registered on October 6, 2020, made no mention of Republic TV, Republic Bharat, Republic World, or any affiliate of the Republic Media Network. Furthermore, an audit inquiry by BARC confirmed that 5 households were indeed bribed to watch India Today daily for a minimum of two hours from November 2019 to May 2020.

However, interestingly, the Mumbai Police’s news conference named Republic TV. Additionally, the Supreme Court raised concerns about Param Bir Singh's statements in the media regarding the case. Already, the Maharashtra government has admitted before the Bombay High Court that Republic TV was not named in the original FIR. The HC too acknowledged that Arnab Goswami is not an accused in the case.