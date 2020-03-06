After Indian Air Force, CAPF Calls Off Holi Milan Programs, Asks Staff To Avoid Gatherings

In view of the rise in the coronavirus cases in India, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have decided to call off their Holi Milan celebrations as a preventive measure. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued a letter instructing all its units to cancel the Holi Milan programs. Along with canceling the Holi Milan program, CRPF has also instructed its units to avoid public gatherings for a few days.

Apart from CRPF, other paramilitaries like Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Border Security Force (BSF) have also instructed their employees to not have Holi Milan programs and avoid public gatherings.

CISF has postponed its annual program, the Raising Day, annual press conference and annual parade, which were scheduled for next week.

While interacting with a news agency, a senior CISF officer said, "We postponed the Raising Day, which was scheduled on March 13 due to unavoidable reasons. Also, we have asked our units to avoid public gathering in view of coronavirus. We will shortly announce the next date of Raising Day depending on the situation."

Coronavirus outbreak, 31 positive cases in India

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on March 6 visited the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi to inspect the preparedness to tackle coronavirus outbreak. Harsh Vardhan visited Terminal-3 of the international airport to take stock of the arrangements made for the screening of passengers coming from the 78 countries that have reported active coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that it had registered 2,241 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide within the past 24 hours, with 84 people having died, which brought the total death toll to 3,282. The whole number of people, who were diagnosed with COVID-19, has reached 100,000, including 80,565 people in China. India has so far confirmed 31 positive Coronavirus cases. COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread across the world. In late January, the WHO declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

(With inputs from ANI)