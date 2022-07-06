After India's Objection, Canadian Museum 'regrets' Offence Caused By 'Kaali' Poster

A day after the Indian High Commission flagged the inappropriate depiction of Hindu Gods in the infamous documentary 'Kaali', Canada-based Aga Khan Museum expressed deep regret for “inadvertently causing offense” to members of the Hindu community.

“The Museum deeply regrets that one of the 18 short videos from ‘Under the Tent’ and its accompanying social media post have inadvertently caused offence to members of the Hindu and other faith communities,” the museum said in a statement.

The Toronto Metropolitan University had brought together works from students of diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds, as part of Canadian multiculturalism for the project ‘Under the Tent.’ However, one of the 18 short videos and its accompanying social media post triggered controversy among the Hindu community.

A poster of the documentary 'Kaali directed by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai depicted a woman dressed in a costume portraying Goddess Kaali and smoking. A flag of the LGBT community is also seen in the background. The Madurai-born, Toronto-based filmmaker had taken to Twitter to share the poster, drawing flak from netizens for hurting religious sentiments.

“Toronto Metropolitan University’s project presentation was hosted at the Aga Khan Museum in the context of the Museum’s mission to foster intercultural understanding and dialogue through the arts. Respect for diverse religious expressions and faith communities forms an integral part of that mission,” the museum said.

“Our Consulate General in Toronto has conveyed these concerns to the organizers of the event. We are also informed that several Hindu groups have approached authorities in Canada to take action,” the release added.

Indian High Commission takes objection to 'Kaali' poster

Indian High Commission on Monday urged Canadian authorities to withdraw the disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods showcased as part of the ‘Under the Tent’ project at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto.

“We urge the Canadian authorities and the event organizers to withdraw all such provocative material,” the Indian High Commission in Canada said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a police complaint was filed in India against Manimekalai over the film's poster. A section of social media users also demanded the poster be withdrawn with some even demanding strict action against the filmmaker.

(With inputs from agency)