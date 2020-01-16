After Indira & Rajiv's Karim Lala Pictures, Old Photos Show How Underworld Ruled Bollywood

After a photograph of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the underworld don Karim Lala was accessed by Republic over the course of the Shiv Sena-Congress alliance coming under strain due to Sanjay Raut's remarks to that effect, a new set of images have now surfaced which show the long-standing link of Bollywood and the underworld.

The new images accessed by Republic TV show renowned Bollywood celebrities like Dilip Kumar standing next to underworld don Karim Lala.

The first image accessed by Republic TV shows Indian Poet, actor, musician, and Lok Sabha MP Harindranath Chattopadhyay standing in the company of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and don Karim Lala.

In the second image, renowned Bollywood personality Dilip Kumar in a frame with don Karim Lala

New pictures of Bollywood- underworld link exclusively on Republic TV

During Republic TV's primetime debate with Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, a senior journalist on the panel, Baljeet Parmar, revealed two more images where renowned Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachan and Shatrughan Sinha could be seen standing in the company of the underworld don.

In the second image, Congress leader and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha can be seen with Lala.

Raut: Indira met with Karim Lala

In a massive statement against Maha Vikas Aghadi ally Congress, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi met with underworld don Karim Lala, in an interview with a local Marathi news agency. Talking about the past influence of the underworld over Mumbai, he claimed that the underworld decided who will be the city's commissioner and in the state secretariat. Moreover, he claimed that the entire secretariat would meet don Haji Mastan when he was in town.

"They (underworld) used to decide who will be Mumbai's police commissioner and who will sit in Mantralaya (state secretariat)," Raut said. He added, "When (underworld don) Haji Mastan came to Mantralaya, the entire secretariat would come down to see him. Indira Gandhi used to meet Karim Lala in Pydhonie (in south Mumbai)".

Karim Lala was one of the three top underworld dons of Mumbai for over two decades, from the sixties to the early eighties, the other two being Mastan Mirza alias Haji Mastan and Varadarajan Mudaliar. Raut claimed he clicked pictures of many gangsters, including Dawood Ibrahim, adding that he had once even rebuked the gangster.

