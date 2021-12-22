After Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh Mulls Implementing Anti-mob Violence & Lynching Bill

Drawing inspiration from the anti-mob lynching bill that was passed by the Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh government is also mulling to implement similar legislation to improve the law and order situation in the state.

Speaking about the new law, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "We have law and order in the state. There are no such cases of lynching so far. However, he will introduce a law to prevent mob lynching if needed."

The Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021, was tabled in Jharkhand Assembly and passed by voice vote on Tuesday to check such incidents in the state, infamous for vigilantism. The Bill was tabled in the House by the state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam and passed despite opposition by the BJP.

The bill envisages imprisonment for those who are found to be involved in mob violence and mob lynching for periods ranging from three years to a life term, besides fine and attachment of properties for those found guilty of violence. Those who are found responsible for sharing information in an irresponsible manner will be brought to book.

Jharkhand became the third state in the country after West Bengal and Rajasthan to pass such a piece of legislation. Now Madhya Pradesh appears inclined towards introducing a similar bill.

Madhya Pradesh to make vandals pay for damage under new law

In another significant development, the MP government is set to introduce a law to recover damages from protestors who vandalize public properties during violent protests, strikes, and riots. The bill against vandals is likely to be tabled in the Assembly today.

The law adopts a strong punitive action against individuals who engage in violence, arson, and damage of public property in the name of protests. A similar approach was adopted by the Uttar Pradesh government in December 2019 in the aftermath of the anti-CAA riots.

Speaking about the new bill, Mishra said, "The bill, which holds vandals accountable will be tabled in the Madhya Pradesh assembly today. Law and order will not be compromised in the state. Once the bill is passed by the assembly, it will be strictly followed across the state and rioters will have to bear the expenses of the damage caused by them.

(With inputs from agency)