After Joshimath, 15 Houses In Jammu's Doda Develop Cracks, People Evacuated To Safe Places

After subsidence hit Joshimath, similar cracks were seen in the houses of the district of Doda in Jammu on February 2, leading the administration to ask the citizens to vacate their houses.

Notably, reports suggest the cracks have been increasing and the land is sinking on a daily basis.

15 houses vacated

A total of 15 houses have been vacated in the Thathri area of the Doda district of Jammu after they developed major cracks. The families living in the houses have been moved to safe places by the district administration. All 15 houses are likely to collapse as land is sinking successively over the days.

Significantly, the cracks first started appearing in December 2022 and have been increasing since then.

Land subsidence in Joshimath

Earlier in January, authorities declared Joshimath in Uttarakhand a land subsidence and landslide-hit zone, a week after cracks started developing in many buildings, and roads in the town of spiritual significance.

Joshimath falls in Zone V of the Seismic zone and has witnessed several earthquakes. Secretary, of Disaster Management, Ranjit Kumar Sinha said that an amount of Rs 3.45 crore has been distributed to 261 affected families in Joshimath as interim relief.

