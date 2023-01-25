After Kerala & Hyderabad, BBC's 'propaganda' Docuseries To Be Screened In Kolkata By SFI

After Kerala and Hyderabad, the screening of the controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi will be organised in several parts of Kolkata despite the ban imposed by the Central government.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Tuesday announced that the screening of the BBC's docuseries will begin on January 27 across the state. SFI state secretary Srijan Bhattacharyya posted on Facebook where he said, "West Bengal's SFI workers will present BBC's 'India: The Modi Question'documentary in front of the public everywhere in the state". This comes a day after the screening of the banned film was organised in Kerala's Trivandrum and Hyderabad Central University.

'SFI's ideology alien to that of India': BJP's Sukanta Majumdar

BJP President Sukanta Majumdar lashed out at the SFI for organising the screening of the banned documentary stating that they have always supported foreign ideologies and they should go to Britain. "These SFI, CPM as all these people always believe in foreign entities. Their ideologies are also foreign and alien to that of India and this is why they don't believe the verdict of the Supreme Court of India. The documentary is being made by the Britishers and during the freedom struggle they supported them and criticised Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. This is not new to us and they will always try to make derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi, But people know the truth and our apex court has already given clean chit to Narendra Modi. This kind of malicious practice is not going to help them".

He further said, "Even if they receive permission from the West Bengal people will themselves agitate against this. My view is if you cannot believe the Supreme Court, they should go to Britain".

MEA terms BBC documentary ‘propaganda’ piece

The Union government has called the BBC documentary biased and lacking in objectivity. “The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible in the documentary. If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a press conference.