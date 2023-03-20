After Khalistani Attack On Indian Mission, Netizens Call For Passport Revocation

Amid the ongoing crackdown on ‘Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, the pro-Khalistan elements in London pulled down the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission on March 19. Furious India summoned a senior UK diplomat in New Delhi hours after the incident and expressed a strong protest questioning the complete absence of security. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has demanded an explanation for the 'lack of protection' at the high commission's facilities.

Netizens call for passport revocation after Khalistan group defame tricolour

As the video of the incident was circulated on social media, the netizens condemned the action of the radical group urging the Central government of taking stern measures against those involved. The users have requested the Indian regime to revoke their passport as well as Visa and cancel their Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI).

Strong protest is okay.

Ministry of External Affairs issues statement

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a statement saying: "The senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned late evening today to convey India's strong protest at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission earlier in the day."

"An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of the British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK government under the Vienna Convention. India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of the Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," the statement read.

"It is expected that the UK Government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today's incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," it added.