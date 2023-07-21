After Killer Jaguar Mows Down 9 In Ahmedabad, Gujarat Govt Promises Charge-sheet In A Week

After a Jaguar moved down nine people in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat government has promised swift action in the case and has directed law enforcement to file a charge-sheet within a week. The state government has promised a fast-track investigation in the case. The man allegedly driving the car, identified as Tathya Patel, has been arrested as has been his father Pragnesh Patel.

Harish Sanghvi, Minister of State for Home Affairs, said the Ahmedabad commissioner of police will be supervising the investigation. "This is a horrendous incident. We will do a speedy investigation into the matter where in, the commissioner of police will overlook the entire investigation and we will make sure that the charge-sheet is filed in a week itself so there is justice for the people who have lost their lives."

"The investigation and punishment will be such that they (accused) will understand the law," stated Harsh Sanghvi after having gone to the hospital himself and taking stock of the situation.

Sources say father of the accused Pragnesh Patel is a history-sheeter with several FIRs registered against him, including one of rape.

Police sources said Pragnesh Patel spoke to the police after the accident and said, "If you have some work, come to the hospital." When accused Tathya Patel and his friends were taken to a satellite police station, Patel's lawyer reportedly said, "There were no barricades, and this was while there already was an accident that had happened between a Thar and a dumper."

An investigation is being carried out where witness statements are being recorded by the police officers. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the accused will be tried in a fast-track court.