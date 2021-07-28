After Kishtwar, Cloudburst Near Amarnath Shrine In J&K; No Casualties Reported

Weather events have been occurring in the hills of North India on a regular basis. People of Jammu and Kasmir witnessed another cloudburst in a day. A massive cloudburst in J-K's Anantnag district, near Amarnath cave, has triggered flash floods in the region on Wednesday, July 28. According to officials, no casualty was reported in the area as there was nobody in the cave. NDRF DG SN Pradhan informed, "Two SDRF teams are already at the holy cave. One additional team of SDRF has been deputed from Ganderbal."

Kishtwar district cloudburst

Earlier in the day, following a cloud burst, flash floods ravaged Honjar hamlet in Jammu & Kashmir's remote mountainous Kishtwar district, killing at least seven people and leaving 19 others missing.

Describing the current status of the valley, NDRF DG SN Pradhan stated, "More than 150 deaths have been reported, most of them due to landslides. But, the overall situation is under control except for Sangli, Kolhapur, & Satara. Our 12-14 teams will stay in Maharashtra till the rescue work ends." "Separate cloudburst incidents were also reported in J&K's Kishtwar and Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti. Two teams from Srinagar & Ludhiana are being sent to Kishtwar," he noted.

Two columns of the Indian Army went to Vill Honzar, Kishtwar, in response to a request from the civil administration, said officials. A cloud burst caused a flash flood in the area, resulting in a dramatic surge in water levels in the Malu and Nath Nala rivers. The initial responders for the rescue operations were the Army columns that arrived in the village. Around 17 villagers were hurt, with seven of them requiring stretcher evacuation. More than 15 houses/dhaks have also sunk or been washed away, resulting in the loss of around 26 people, they noted.

According to officials, the army has also prepared dinner for 100 people and has distributed dry rations. The weather conditions over the village have remained terrible, making rescue operations more challenging, the officials stated. However, the Army's rescue and relief activities are still going on.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to assure the public that all feasible aid is being provided in the affected areas. He wrote on Twitter, "Central Government is closely monitoring the situation in the wake of the cloudbursts in Kishtwar and Kargil. All possible assistance is being made available in the affected areas. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being."

