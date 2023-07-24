After Landslide Killed 27, Maharashtra To Follow-up On Proposed NDRF Base Camp In Raigad

In the wake of worsening weather conditions, the Maharashtra government on Monday was forced to call-off the rescue operation at the landslide site in Raigad District’s Irshalwadi village, where people are still feared trapped under the debris. According to the government, the operation was going on for the last four days and the officials had so far managed to rescue around 144 people in a joint effort by NDRF and SDRF personnel. The tragic landslide in Maharashtra's Irshalwadi village in Khalapur Taluka caused the death of 27 people and massive devastation, wherein reportedly 57 people are still missing.



Following the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar announced that a permanent National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) base camp will be set up in Raigad District, so that immediate relief operations can be started in any such emergencies.

Free grains, Rs 5000 have been distributed to the victims, says Ajit Pawar

Addressing the Maharashtra Assembly, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, "There is a flood-like situation in many places amid heavy rains in the state. Instructions have been given to the administration to be alert. Relief and rescue work is being carried out rapidly, wherever required and the victims are being shifted to safer places. All the arrangements for their accommodation and food are being made. Free grains along with Rs 5000 have been distributed to the victims.”

"Ratnagiri and Raigad Districts along with Sahyadri hilly areas are continuously hit by natural calamities. Considering this, the state government has proposed that a base camp of NDRF will be established in Raigad district itself," Dy CM Pawar informed the assembly, adding that the necessary follow-up will be done regarding the proposal.

Speaking to Republic, Uday Samant, Guardian of Raigad District said, "Considering the weather condition, the rescue operation in Irshalwadi village was stopped. So far, 27 have been reported dead, whereas 26 people have been found to be injured. The district administration has made necessary arrangements for the relocation of the victims. Additionally, the administration is also identifying a safe zone where these victims’ family can be shifted permanently. Over all 144 people have been rescued and all the necessary arrangements are being made. We are standing firmly with the victims of this tragedy."